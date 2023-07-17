JACKSON ― Zoe Green, a recent graduate of Ripley High School, is among 10 Mississippi students receiving $1,000 scholarships from the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.
Named in honor of the late veteran educator Walter S. Bounds, the Bounds Scholarship for Excellence rewards top-performing students who excel in leadership, community service and extracurricular activities. Recipients also must meet academic requirements and be recommended by their superintendents.
"To ensure that Mississippi has strong, capable leaders to guide us into the future, we must encourage and train those leaders today,” said Dr. Phil Burchfield, MASS executive director. “The Bounds Scholarship program celebrates students who not only demonstrate a clear commitment to excellence but also seek to be responsible leaders in their careers and communities.”
Recognized for her strong work ethic and impressive leadership skills, Green is praised by instructors for her creativity, teamwork and problem solving.
Touting a 4.0 grade point average, she was class vice president, student council treasurer, marching section leader volleyball captain, Diamond Girl, yearbook editor and an Enrichment honor student. Green also participated in the National Honors Society, National Arts Honor Society, softball, cross country and tennis.
She plans to attend Northeast Mississippi Community College to major in elementary education.
The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents and the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi is a non-profit association whose membership is made up of 139 public school superintendents and more than 2,000 public school administrators. Its mission is to provide resources, advocacy, leadership, policy information, training, support, renewal, and public relations services that improve the quality of public education.
