Plans are underway for the Northeast Regional Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program - “Oceans of Possibilities.” This summer, all the interesting creatures and activities that happen in our oceans and seas will be explored in the program. Summer Reading activities will run from June 6 through July 29.
Summer Reading Program activities will continue to take place through virtual programming such as recorded stories, craft project demonstrations, and recorded presentations. Various NERL staff will provide daily Story Times on the website beginning at the end of May, most of which will be recorded so that the stories can be watched at partiipants' convenience.
Virtual programming kicks off on June 6 with a presentation by local favorite Deb Davis, an Outreach Educator from the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson. Deb will be sharing lots of information about the various animals that live in bodies of water in our state. The virtual programs can be viewed through the NERL website at www.nereg.lib.ms.us.
Reading incentives are making a return this year, so participants should ask their local branch for a reading log to record books read. Prizes will be available each week for those who have read. NERL will also continue posting daily suggestions for fun family activities that fit into the Summer Reading Program theme on the Suggested Family Activities page of the website.
Story Walks® are returning to many of our community walking trails. Story Walks® are outdoor reading experiences where a children's book is presented via plastic signs at various points along a walking trail. Participants walk the trail, stopping at each sign to read the pages of the story. Story Walks® are available in Tippah County in Ripley and Blue Mountain. In Ripley, Story Walks® will be displayed at the J. C. Nance Park located on 702 North Main Street. In Blue Mountain, Story Walks® will be displayed at Blue Mountain City Park located at 110 West Mill Street.
The annual ‘grab and go’ activity packets have remained popular over the last few years. Over the course of our eight-week SRP, library branches will hand out activity packets filled with coloring sheets, activity sheets, craft projects, suggested reading lists, and more. A total of four different packets will be available (one every two weeks). Packets will be tailored to age level and abilities, with different packets available for those 5 and under, 6 -11 and 12 and up, as well as a Family packet.
New this year will be the addition of several types of Scavenger Hunts at libarary branches. Images from our SRP theme will be hidden at the library branches, as well as at various business and offices in our communities. There will also be Scavenger Hunts available for all Story Walks®. Those who locate all the images for any (or all) of the Scavenger Hunts will receive a prize.
For more information about the Summer Reading Program, please visit www.nereg.lib.ms.us, call your local library branch here in Tippah County at Chalybeate, Ripley, and Blue Mountain, or email: photos@nereg.lib.ms.us.