Good Samaritan Center is a nonprofit, faith-based supplemental food source for the people of Tippah County that meet certain economic criteria.
The mission of Good Samaritan Center is to counsel and meet the physical, emotional, spiritual, and social needs for the people of Tippah County.
The Center will celebrate 25 years this coming October here in Tippah County. Tom Lampkin, Board Chair, who has served 11 years with Good Samaritan Center, explained a little bit of the history and the work of the Center.
“Bill Conolly, the founder, got all the churches involved in the Center,” Lampkin explained. Most of the money used to operate the centers comes from a combination of individual, business, and church donations.
Lampkin tries to get to know everyone who comes through the line to pick up food at the Center.
“We try to encourage people. Lots of people with lots of needs come in. Before the pandemic, we would interview each person and get to know them and support them. We haven’t really been doing that since the pandemic hit. Some have made wrong choices; others have had the choices made for them. If they need any help outside of what we can do, we try to point them in the direction. It’s very fulfilling to work here. We really need volunteers.”
The main location, run by Dianne Holman, is in Ripley. There is also a separate branch of Good Samaritan Center to serve the needs of the Walnut community run by Elaine McAffee.
Holman explained, “Serving senior citizens on fixed incomes and families, the Center comes in and helps alleviate some stress. It’s an income-based program. Guidelines set forth by USDA using family size to income federal poverty guidelines.”
Mid-South Food Bank, USDA donations, and buying wholesale are main sources of the food which gets distributed to those who qualify for assistance. The Center offers more than food, however.
“Assistance up to $50 on Tippah Electric or Ripley and Water Gas once a year is available at the Central Branch. To receive assistance, those who qualify need to bring in the bill and show they can pay the remaining balance.”
The amount of food given to each family is based on family size. The Central branch is open the first four Mondays of the month.
“They come once a month to get the food from 9:30 to 11:30 (a.m.) then from 1 to 3 (p.m.),” Holman explained.
The Center is not open on fifth Mondays of the month when a month has a fifth Monday.
The Center has experienced increased traffic since the end of the pandemic. “Volunteers are coming in earlier and leaving later on food distribution days,” said Holman.
The Center wishes to reach the most Tippah County residents in need as possible. One way to do this would be to deliver food to those stuck at home in our community, but the center does not have enough volunteers to make deliveries.
“There’s still a need in this community that we are not meeting,” Holman said. “Not everybody has transportation or someone who is able to come get food for them during operating hours. If shut-ins had someone who would reach out to us arrange to get them their food, we would try to work around that, but that doesn’t usually happen. We have had a few home health care workers bring food to the seniors they visit, but we don’t have the volunteers to drive meals to them ourselves. Salvation Army volunteers have helped by doing a few deliveries a month, but there is a still a need.”
Volunteers are needed to not only make deliveries, but also to fill the food boxes for the families, which, according to Holman, is the Center’s greatest need. Interested in volunteering contact them or come up or Facebook message through their page.
Holman explained that the volunteers try to pack the boxes with items that would go together to make meals.
“I don’t know everyone’s cooking style, but I think to myself: what would I make with these ingredients? Not saying we don’t do snack foods and pastas and mac n’cheese, but we do try to pack the boxes with nutritious choices. We don’t just offer canned food or shelf food. We have freezer food and cold food, as well.”
The Center tries to fill each box with a bit of a health-minded mix. Children love mac n’cheese and kid-friendly cereals, and seniors tend to have more health issues, so boxes are packed with these considerations in mind.
Some ideas Holman shared for quick, easy meals made with the food the Center provides include:
• Sweet peas: strain them and cook to the texture you like, make a pea salad, or throw in a soup.
• Cereals: Make breakfast bars with purchased marshmallows.
• Bags of Walnuts: healthy fats help nails, hair, skin. Put in the cereal or make a trail mix with dried cranberries or raisins.
• Beans: Pinto beans and cornbread or beanie and inexpensive weenies.
• Shelf-stable milk: Use for cereals or baking.
• Canned meats: make sloppy joes, BBQ sandwiches, and tacos.
• Canned mixed fruit: serve with Jell-O or whipped topping.
• Canned salmon: make fish tacos or a casserole with salmon, alfredo pasta, and cheese.
• Cream of Mushroom Soup: Make an easy casserole with canned corn, canned beef, green beans, and tater tots.
• Garbanzo beans: cook a little longer than typical beans. Mince them down, make beans and cornbread or put them in soup.
• Pasta sauce: mix with chicken or hamburger meat and pasta and cheese.
• Peanut butter: “Seniors and kids alike love a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich. There’s not much better with a glass of milk.”
Food or tax-deductible monetary donations to Good Samaritan Center may be brought to 113 Bails Road. Ripley on the Mondays the Center is open. Links are available online for both branches. All the funds received go to both organizations. Monetary donations may also be mailed to Good Samaritan Center, P.O. Box 76, Ripley, MS 38663.