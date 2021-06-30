(Huddlestonpic, hearticon, ripleylogo)
David Brent Huddleston
David Brent Huddleston, 52, resident of Pearl and former resident of Tippah County, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 22 at Merit Health River Oaks Hospital in Flowood.
A Graveside Prayer was held Saturday, June 26 in Falkner Cemetery.
Brent was born May 1, 1969 in Ripley and was the son of the late Aubrey "Guy" and Bobbie Ruth Passon Huddleston. He was a graduate of Falkner High School and continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College. On Sept. 8, 1988, he married his beloved wife Brenda Cooley Huddleston who survives.
A lifelong member of Falkner Baptist Church, Brent was a valued employee of Nissan for 18 years as long as health permitted.
A good-hearted, kind spirited man and avid Mississippi State/ Dallas Cowboys fan, Brent was a devoted husband, father and brother. He loved to make people laugh and smile, enjoyed cooking and good food and found pleasure in being an Uber/Lyft driver. With a great giving heart, Brent would do what he could to help someone in need, family, friend or stranger.
In addition to his wife of 32 years, memories will be shared by his children, Kayla Sween (Richard) of Flowood, Kristin and Matthew Huddleston both of Pearl, one sister, Cheryl Smith (Shane) of Ripley and a host of family.
Memorials may be directed to Blair Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 North State St., Jackson, MS 39216.
The family request social distancing and the use of masks , also dress in MSU colors to honor Brent.
James Ray Sr.
James Reginald Ray Sr., 87, passed away peacefully, Tuesday June 22, 2021 at his residence in Walnut.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Ray were Friday June 25, 2021 in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Dollar and Bro. Robert Buse officiating. Burial followed in Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery in Walnut.
Mr. Ray was born July 6, 1933 in McNairy, Tennessee, to the late Johnny and Daisy Pattman Ray. He was a graduate of Middleton High School, proudly served his country in the United States Army and was employed with Sequentia, Inc. in Grand Junction, Tennessee for 39 years before his retirement in 1996.
A faithful member of Oakland Baptist Church, Mr. Ray loved his church, church family and enjoyed participating in all activities and events. He will be remembered for his love of traveling that included his yearly trips to the Smokey Mountains with his brother and Columbia, Tennessee for their annual Mule Day.
With a kind heart, social nature and zest for life, Mr. Ray was a devoted family man who was known as "Paw-Paw" to his much adored grandchildren. A dedicated dad, brother, Paw-Paw and friend to the community, he will be missed by all those lives he touched.
Survivors include three sons, Paul Ray (Margaret), Tim Ray and James Ray, Jr. (Angie) all of Walnut, one sister, Wanda Jean Weston (Joel) of Florida, two brothers, Randy Ray (Wendy) of Florida and Winfred Ray of Bolivar, Tennessee, nine grandchildren, Frank Ray (Laura), Kyle Ray (Elizabeth), John Ray (Courtney), Riley, Megan and Destiny Ray, Elaine Jones (Cody), Kaitlynn and Candy Smith, five great grandchildren with one on the way and three loyal pet canines, "Hollie", "Gretchen" and "Dissel".
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marcel Luna Ray and a grandson, Derek Ray.
The family request the memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Gideon's.
Danny Holland
Danny Ray Holland, 64, resident of Hickory Flat for 25 years and retired contractor, died unexpectedly of natural causes Friday evening, June 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Holland were Tuesday, June 22 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Clay Stegall officiating. Burial followed in McKay Cemetery in Hickory Flat.
Mr. Holland was born Feb. 4, 1957 in Memphis, Tennessee and is the son of Rayburn Lonzo Holland of Memphis and the late Dorothy Beliew Holland. A Christian, he received his education at Whitehaven High School in Memphis.
Mr. Holland will be remembered as an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting and NASCAR. He was a family oriented person who had a special love for his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter, Heather Herman (Bobby) of Dumas, four sisters, Judy Jetton of Sardis, Beverly Rowe of Estil Springs, Tennessee, Sharon Bell of Newport, Tennessee and Tina Holland of Memphis, three brothers, James Holland of Memphis, Mark Holland of Counce, Tennessee and Timothy Holland of Hernando and three grandchildren, Kailey, Bryson and Rylee Herman.
Linda Hollenbeck
On Friday, June 18, 2021, Linda Jeanne Hollenbeck, 57, resident of Ripley, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence.
All services will be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Born Oct. 23, 1953 in Kittery, Maine, Linda was the daughter of the Late Edward and Marian Waak Hollenbeck. She was raised in a military family and traveled throughout the United States.
A Christian and homemaker throughout her life, Linda was a talented artist who loved drawing, painting and sewing. Favorite pastimes included watching NASAR and the New Orleans Saints.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Noah of Ripley, two daughters, Tara Ledet of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Tia Hurley (Michael) of Memphis and a son, Justin Noah of Memphis, three sisters, two brothers and her loyal canine companions, "Lady" and "Gypsy".
