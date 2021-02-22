RIPLEY • A Ripley man is dead following a shooting in the White Oak community Monday, Feb. 22.
According to Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. at a residence on County Road 549. One victim was identified and a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
The names of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time. The sheriff said more information will be released once the family of the victim has been notified.
This story will be updated as information is made available.