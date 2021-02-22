RIPLEY • A Ripley man is dead and another charged with murder following a shooting in the White Oak community Monday, Feb. 22.
According to Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard, the sheriff's department received a 911 call at 6:20 p.m. regarding a shooting at a residence on County Road 549 in Ripley.
When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, John Stacy “Cooter” Wacaser, 52, of Ripley, still on the scene. He was taken into custody that night.
Inside the residence, the victim was found and identified as Dectrick Sorrell “Red” McDonald, 42. McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
Gaillard said the motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.
Judge Kelly Luther arraigned Wacaser on the charge of First Degree Murder on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Wacaser was appointed an attorney and his bond is set for $250,000. He is currently being held at the Tippah County Jail.
This story will be updated as information is made available.