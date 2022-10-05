This past August, in a bid to improve his standing with young voters, President Biden announced that he will transfer vast sums of student debt to the American taxpayer. His plan — which is really a decree since Congress never approved it — will “forgive” up to $10,000 in student debt for eligible individuals making under $125,000 and up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients.

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

