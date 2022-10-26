Almost a year ago, President Biden declared that inflation had finally peaked at 6.8%, yet we have now endured seven straight months of inflation over eight percent. June was the worst month yet, with prices surging by 9.1%, but last month was not much better. In September, prices rose by 8.2% from a year ago, and “core” inflation — which omits food and energy — increased by 6.6%, the fastest jump in 40 years. These numbers confirm that we are not even close to being out of this inflation crisis.

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

