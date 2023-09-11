To our valued NMPHC patients and the communities we serve,
I would like to take a moment to introduce myself as the new CEO of North Mississippi Primary Health Care, Inc. On July 24th, the Board of Directors voted to appoint me as the 4th CEO of this great organization. As a native of Ashland and Benton County, NMPHC has for nearly 40 years been a part of my life. What started out as a community project to bring affordable, accessible medical and dental services to a small, rural North Mississippi county has grown into a multi-million-dollar organization with over 120 employees serving eight counties from nine different healthcare delivery sites. We are grateful to the communities we serve for your confidence and choosing us for your healthcare needs.
Over the last few weeks, from a change in leadership to implementation of new systems and processes, we have faced challenges that might have affected you and the accessibility to the services you rely on. From our end, I feel that we have not adequately communicated with you about those challenges and how you have been and could be affected in the coming weeks.
The implementation of a new Electronic Health Record (EHR) System, which began on July 25, has resulted in reduced patient loads at all our clinic locations. I can assure you that this is not permanent, and we are slowly moving back toward full capacity. This, however, will not happen overnight. We anticipate another eight to 10 weeks before we will be completely caught back up from this slowdown. In the meantime, we ask for your patience as we become accustomed to our new system. Our staff and providers will work with you to see that your healthcare needs are met but that might involve rescheduling appointments or calling-in stopgap prescriptions until your visit can be rescheduled.
As I move into my new role, we honor and celebrate the great leadership that built NMPHC into what it is today, and I am committed to building on that legacy. My commitment includes improving communications with our staff, community and business partners and most importantly you, our patients and the communities we serve. I look forward to serving you through this great organization and I thank you for being the most important part of North Mississippi Primary Health Care.
Sincerely, Bill Stone, CEO.
