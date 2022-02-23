I was ranging in the forest with the men of the Night’s Watch. We were looking for wildlings who had attacked a nearby village. As brothers of the Watch, it was up to us to protect Westeros from what lay beyond the Wall.
This night was strange. There was an eerie feeling in the air. Mist was everywhere. As we approached the wildling settlement, we saw something lurking in the shadows that made the hairs on our necks stand on end. What was it? Could it be a bear, a wolf, a man or something else?
As we closed in, we saw the creature’s piercing-blue, ice-cold eyes. It’s leathery, skin was white as snow, as was its long, stringy hair. It was the most terrifying thing I had ever seen. This creature was not alive yet moved toward us faster than we could retreat. How could I be seeing what was in front of me? They have been gone for centuries. They only existed in fairy tales. They were not real.
My companions and I turned and ran as fast as we could but the beast kept time with us. It was too fast. It caught my friends. I turned to help but I was too late. The White Walker was slashing at them with its sword. It was tearing them to pieces.
What was I going to do? I had to get back to the Wall. The Lord Commander and my brothers would help me. I ran as fast as I could. I couldn’t stop until I reached the entrance to Castle Black. I would be safe there but would my brothers believe what I had seen? Would they think me mad when I tell them the Others have returned.
This is a true story. It happened to me several years ago on my very first trip to Westeros.
In fact, this is how I was introduced to Westeros. At this point, I did not know my good friends Jon, Dany, Tyrion, Arya or Bran who would take me on a journey with them throughout the realm. I didn’t know there were dragons, red witches, Children of the Forest or a Three-eyed Raven in this land. I didn’t know who the Starks, Targaryens or Lannisters were and I didn’t know how to play “A Game of Thrones.”
Had I not picked up the book by George R.R. Martin, I would have missed out on many friendships, fantasies and adventures.
Had I not picked up Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone I would have never known of Hogwarts, Professor Snape or the Polyjuice Potion.
Interview with a Vampire introduced me to the world of Anne Rice and the oh so intoxicating Lestat.
I can’t image life without Frodo, Gandalf or Sam or without the arrogant yet brilliant Sherlock Holmes.
Reading books allows us to become a part of the story. When our imagination takes flight we can go anywhere. We can become a brother of the Night’s Watch or fly with Dany on her dragons; we can be Harry Potter racing his broom in a game of Quidditch; we can be charmed by Lestat; or we can become Dr. Watson helping Sherlock solve a case.
The way we read books has changed drastically over the years. The bulky novel has been replaced with notebook sized Kindles, Nooks, and iPads but the printed, paper volumes still exist...and there is a place to get them for free.
Your local library has hundreds of books at your disposal: biographies, autobiographies, science fiction, romance, reference books, cookbooks and much more.
You can explore strange lands both real and fiction. You can go on adventures into the imaginations of J.R.R. Tolkien, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle or George R.R. Martin. You can research family or local history. You can visit The Louvre, learn to paint or read about the life of Leonardo da Vinci. The possibilities are endless.
The library is much more than a book depository, however. They have computers, movies, audio books, magazines, meeting rooms and weekly activities for children. They provide all of this with little funding from government.
Tippah County libraries and the Benton County Library System rely heavily on support from the community. The Friends of the Library in both counties hold fundraisers throughout the year to help offset some of the day-to-day expenses of the library. I encourage all Tippah and Benton Countians to donate to the library or support the Friends of the Library’s next fundraiser. It is people like you who keep the library going and help to open the imagination of children and adults alike through reading.