This past summer I did not plant a garden.
I love having fresh veggies like I had growing up. I was ok at gardening, but I had to work really hard at having a greenish thumb. I enjoyed it however. I loved being outside in the evening and watching the fruits of my labors grow. I even loved the hot, muggy, Southern afternoons.
But this past summer, I just did not feel like planting. We were in the process of moving, and I was in the middle of changing jobs, and I just did not have the time. I was tired and run down. My mind and body just didn’t care about the summer tradition that I had tried so hard to perfect during the past several years. I was frustrated too: frustrated at being attacked by an evil horsefly that had a personal vendetta against me, and frustrated that my harvests were not what I had hoped.
Tomato worms attacked my beautiful red babies during the previous two seasons and our chickens had made a buffet out them too. My harvests were meager and what I did pick often ruined before I had time to can or freeze it.
I missed my garden, however. Last summer just didn’t feel right without it. Gardening is peaceful and refreshing. I was able to clear my mind on those evening it spent hoeing, weeding and mulching. I was able to enjoy the sunlight and get exercise digging holes, bending down to plant my seedlings, and tugging and pulling at the unwanted weeds that seemed to pop up daily. Gardening is my time and I realize that it brought me more joy than headaches.
So, today I decided to order my seeds. I went to the website for seed exchange I have been using since I started gardening and picked out what I was going to grow.
Old Virginia tomatoes were the first on the list. When I was picking out seeds for the first time from the catalog, I read the description of all of plants. I picked out ones that were easily grown in the extreme temperatures of the South, organically grown, heirlooms, and with other qualities I wanted in my vegetables. Old Virginia’s seemed perfect. The description said they were perfect for canning and slicing, had few seeds, were know for their sweet/tangy, old-fashioned tomato flavor and produced good yields. Everything written within those pages was correct. When the first Old Virginia tomato became ripe enough to eat, I was pleasantly pleased with the flavor, texture and yields of the fruit. They have since become my favorite and a must have in my garden.
Besides tomatoes I ordered Alabama red okra, Boston pickling cucumbers, Kentucky Wonder pole beans, Napoleon sweet bell pepper, Aunt Mary’s sweet corn, and evening sun sunflowers. I also purchased basil, cilantro, oregano, lavender, marigolds and zinnias, to add the beauty of my garden, enhance the flavor of my vegetables and to keep certain pests away.
My next step will be to go get my portable greenhouse out of the shed and bring in the house to become the nursery for my plants in the upcoming months. I will start the seeds for my tomatoes, peppers, herbs, and marigolds as soon as I receive them in the mail. The others will be planted directly in the soil once the spring rains have subsided and the ground is warm enough to plant.
I can’t wait for this summer. I am so glad I decided to reinstate my garden this year. I can’t wait to get the tiller out and start breaking up the ground. I know that being outside more will make me feel better physically and mentally. I will get more exercise and more sunlight and I will have a sense of accomplishment once my seeds start growing and my vegetables start producing. I just have to figure out how to get rid of that pesky horsefly now.