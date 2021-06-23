I was out and about making my rounds a while back when I stopped by one of our local convenience stores to get gas and a quick bite to eat. There, at the hot box, was an older lady, eyes bright and very expressive, instructing the worker behind the counter on what to put in her lunch plate. She told the worker to load it up with steak and gravy.
“Yes, yes. I want the mac and cheese. Load on the onions and gravy, baby. I’ll take some of those corn nuggets too.”
She laughed and told me that her son was buying her dinner and she was going to eat every bite of it.
When they placed her and her son’s to-go plates on the counter, she eyed a piece of cake. She asked what kind it was and said she wanted that too. The clerk, calling the lady by her name, went to the cooler and got out two different strawberry cakes to see if she would prefer one of those to the one on the counter. She looked at each of them, trying to choose when her son said, “Give her both, whatever she wants.”
This sweet woman was the happiest person in the world at that moment. I could see the love she had for her son. He was treating her like royalty, and her eyes lit up. Then, she proceeded to tell everyone how he was buying her meal. She was one proud mother.
Everyone in the store seemed to revolve around this woman, too. One of the clerks came up and hugged her, and they talked a while. The lunchtime crowd, coming in and out of the building, all said hello and asked her how she was doing. She smiled big and spoke to absolutely everyone, even those she had never met, like me. I do not doubt that everyone who encountered this sweet lady left the gas station feeling good that day. I know I did.
This woman’s sunny disposition wore off on me. How often do the moods of others affect how we feel and act? A lot.
If someone treats us nicely, we tend to do the same for them. We might even go the extra mile to help them out. If an individual or group poorly treats us, chances are we will avoid them as much as possible. They are certainly not going to get preferential treatment. If we are around pessimistic people all the time, we tend to be negative. However, if optimistic people surround us, our outlook on life is encouraging.
One of my high school English teachers, Mrs. Armetta Brown, had a saying she used quite often when trying to instill life lessons in my class: “Birds of a feather flock together.” Mrs. Brown meant that individuals tend to act like the groups with which they socialize. Usually, successful people are surrounded by other successful people. Happy people are surrounded by other happy people, and so on. If we want to be happy and successful in life, we must avoid the negative and surround ourselves with positive influences. If we do this, we might become those happy, positive influencers, like the lady I met at the convenience store.
This week, I’m going to smile more. I’m going to be more appreciative and encouraging to others. I’m going to be the happy person whose good mood wears off on everyone I encounter. I hope you will be too.