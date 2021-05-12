Something very simple can help save your life or that of a loved one. It's as easy as properly displaying your 911 address.
Tippah County's Enhanced 911 Emergency Response System ordinance requires that "the owner or occupant or person in charge of any house, building, mobile home or other structure to which a number has been assigned shall within 30 days after receipt of such number affix the number in a conspicuous manner in a conspicuous place."
Emergencies are commonplace around here. This newspaper regularly publishes lists of medical calls, wreck calls and other sorts of calls received by county dispatchers. The volume of those calls makes it clear how frequent emergencies are.
Remember that each of those emergencies required an officer or first responder to go to a particular location, oftentimes a residence, listed in the 911 system.
According to some area emergency responders, however, there are still people who have not posted their address numbers at all or improperly.
Consider how much more time it can take to find a location which does not have a 911 address prominently displayed. Sometimes, a few extra seconds or minutes spent having to locate a residence which does not have 911 address prominently displayed may mean a situation ends tragically, not happily.
The 911 emergency response system, a uniform numbering system, was implemented to make it easier for emergency personnel to find their way to areas they may not be familiar with.
As you drive around Tippah County, put yourself in the place of an emergency responder. Look at house numbers and see how difficult it can be to find an address. Then check your own house number, see if it is easy to find. If it's not, maybe you should make a change.
The 911 system works only as well as we make it work. Wouldn't you want emergency responders to be able to find you if they needed to?
We encourage everyone to make sure their 911 address is posted in the proper manner. Your life or that of a family member may one day depend on it.