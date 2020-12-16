Here we are at another Wednesday. Guess What? It’s almost the weekend. Christmas will be here very soon.
Are you ready for the joke of the week? Why was everyone so tired on April 1? They had just finished a March of 31 days. Did you get it? I hope so.
Chalybeate was beautiful, cool, and cloudy this past weekend. The sun finally broke through and I began to see several people out and about doing chores in their yards. I stopped by and paid my water bill and had the pleasure of talking with Mark Wilkins. I appreciate everything that Mark does for the Chalybeate Water System.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. I had the honor of seeing Wesley Barnes at Walnut this past Saturday. I saw him in the Walnut Sporting Good store. He was helping his mom, Martha Barnes, with some errands. He was getting ready for Christmas! Let me remind everyone in Walnut once again, Christmas is fast approaching. Get those gifts and shop locally.
Our prayer list for this week consist of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Everyone please continues to remember the Dr. Mark Lothenore family, the Bill Franz family, the C.W. Alsup family, the Billy Hughes family, Bobby Martin family, Mary Joe, Dale Clifton, Jerry Alsup, Dean Smith, Marshall Mullins, Dorthy Bennett, Joey Richardson, Melanie Jackson, Mickey Bell, the Roberson family, the Wilbanks family, the George family, the Barnes family, and the Meeks family and continue to ask the Lord to give them strength and comfort. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.