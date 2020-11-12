Hello, here we are at another Wednesday. Here’s something to think about for today. Why can’t your nose be 12 inches long? Because then it would be a foot. Did you get it? I hope so.
All I can say, was this past Saturday was a beautiful summer, fall day! The weather was nice. So many people around the Chalybeate area were outside raking their yards, mowing grass, and just simply enjoying the day. Downtown Chalybeate has flags out to honor Veterans Day. The flags look great! We appreciate all our Veteran’s who have served and are still serving our country.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. The Walnut Wildcat football team won their first-round game Friday night. Congratulation, Wildcats! People were out enjoying the beautiful day on Saturday as well. Many parents had their children at the park playing and just enjoying the day. I was driving by the sewer logon the other day, I saw a man out there fishing, hope he throws back what he catches. If you haven’t seen the neat, little, stuffed fake man set up, it’s funny. It will make you do a double look.
Our prayer list for this week consist of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Everyone please continues to remember the Billy Hughes family, Bobby Martin family, Dale Clifton, Jerry Alsup, Dean Smith, Marshall Mullins, Dorthy Bennett, Joey Richardson, Melanie Jackson, Mickey Bell, the Roberson family, the Wilbanks family, the George family, the Barnes family, the Meeks family and continue to ask the Lord to give them strength and comfort. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don't forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.