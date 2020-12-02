Hello, here we are at another Wednesday. I know everyone is still full from all the turkey we ate the past week. I know the children are getting back into the routine of going back to school after enjoying a week off for Thanksgiving.
Here’s the joke of the week. What part of the car is the laziest? The wheels, because they are always tired! Did you get it? I hope so.
Chalybeate was very nice the past weekend. I saw a lot of people outside enjoying the beautiful weather we had for Thanksgiving 2020. We all have a lot to be thankful for this past week. If you had family in town, I know you enjoyed the time with them. Cherish those moments, because think about this, time is the only you gift you can give that you can’t get back.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. I had the chance to drive by the school this week and I saw where they are near completion of the new classrooms addition. The building is going to be so nice for all the students to enjoy! Walnut, has something to be very proud of and it’s called community. I love the unity in our little community. Keep up the great work, Walnut! Keep growing!
Our prayer list for this week consists of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Everyone please continues to remember Dr. Mark Lothenore family, the Bill Franz family, the CW Alsup family, the Billy Hughes family, Bobby Martin family, Dale Clifton, Jerry Alsup, Dean Smith, Marshall Mullins, Dorthy Bennett, Joey Richardson, Melanie Jackson, Mickey Bell, the Roberson family, the Wilbanks family, the George family, the Barnes family, the Meeks family and continue to ask the Lord to give them strength and comfort. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we have had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. to send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.