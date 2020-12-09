Here we are at another Wednesday. Guess What? It’s almost the weekend. Christmas will be here very soon.
Are you ready for the joke of the week? What do librarians take with them when they go fishing? Bookworms! Did you get it? I hope so.
Chalybeate was beautiful this past weekend. The sun was shining and I saw several people out and about doing chores in their yards. I had the chance to talk with Jim Jackson this week. Jim is a wonderful person. I appreciate everything he does for Chalybeate and our community. Keep up the great work, Jim!
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. I mentioned last week about the near completion on the new classroom addition at Walnut Attendance Center. I would like to remind you, if you have not drove by and seen the new addition, please do so. This is going to be something the students, faculty, and staff and enjoy for many years to come. I just wished Mr. Danny Meeks could still be with us to enjoy the new facility. Mr. Meeks has helped the Math and Science department for Walnut Attendance Center reach many state and local awards. I know he would have been so proud of the new classrooms.
Our prayer list for this week consist of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Everyone please continues to remember the Dr. Mark Lothenore family, the Bill Franz family, the C.W. Alsup family, the Billy Hughes family, the Bobby Martin family, Dale Clifton, Jerry Alsup, Dean Smith, Marshall Mullins, Dorthy Bennett, Joey Richardson, Melanie Jackson, Mickey Bell, the Roberson family, the Wilbanks family, the George family, the Barnes family, and the Meeks family and continue to ask the Lord to give them strength and comfort. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us. Thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.