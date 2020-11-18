Hello, here we are at another Wednesday.
Downtown Chalybeate kept their flags flying until this past Saturday, to honoring all the veterans. The flags look great! We appreciate all our veterans who have served and are still serving our country. Chalybeate downtown is looking nice during this fall season, with all the changing of the leaves. I’m proud of Chalybeate and all the history it offers and for all the work the community gives to support Chalybeate.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Walnut, Mississippi is growing little by little. Have you just thought about all that Walnut has gotten in the past several years already? Industries, Love’s Truck Stop, land for a new park, and the clearance for some fast food and a Mexican restaurant. So, when you think our little town is not prospering, just take a breath and look around.
Oh, on another note: I was driving by the sewer lagoon again the other day, I saw that same man out there fishing. I hope he is throwing back what he catches. If he’s not careful, he might catch a cold. If you haven’t seen the neat, little, stuffed, fake man set up, it’s funny. It will make you do a double look.
Our prayer list for this week asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Everyone please continues to remember the Billy Hughes family, Bobby Martin family, Dale Clifton, Jerry Alsup, Dean Smith, Marshall Mullins, Dorthy Bennett, Joey Richardson, Melanie Jackson, Mickey Bell, the Roberson family, the Wilbanks family, the George family, the Barnes family, the Meeks family and continue to ask the Lord to give them strength and comfort. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families, pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses, and pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and thank you for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call 662-837-8111.