There have been a number of 5K run/walk events in Tippah County and the North Mississippi region to raise money and awareness for various causes. Fundraisers like these benefit communities in an untold number of ways, their positive effects reaching far beyond just the funds accumulated. They stimulate local economies, build community and encourage good health.
Runs tend to draw large crowds. Large numbers - usually in the hundreds or more - register and participate in the events. In addition to the number of people gathering to run, there are those who come out to support runners or gather to watch. Volunteers gather to man registration tables, speak at programs, mark the routes and provide all of the other work required to stage one of these events.
That many people gathering in a town is bound to have at least some positive impact on the local economy. People are traveling in vehicles that require gasoline - many of them likely stop in the town of the event to purchase it. There are drinks or bottled water to be purchased on the way. There are snacks to be purchased on the way home. Groups of friends gather at local spots to wind down once the activities are over. However small the purchases made, they add up to increased income for the town.
These events are great for building community. They do so in multiple ways. Offices and organizations build teams to participate together - creating a social opportunity for those who might not otherwise socialize. Those gathering at the starting line bump into people they haven't been in contact with in years or meet new friends. People join together for a common cause. Plus, it has been scientifically proven that exercising together is a bonding experience due to the endorphins released during physical activity.
Runs and walks celebrate good health. Walking and running is one of the most basic forms of exercise - events like these add fun to it. They serve as motivation for individuals in a lot of ways. Experienced runners may be motivated to beat their own personal best or attempt to win a trophy. Those in the beginning of a fitness journey may just be motivated to make it to the finish line. Whatever a person's goal, if these events help them push themselves forward, then that's definitely beneficial.
Of course, the obvious reason behind charity walks and runs is to raise funds - and they're very good for that. When you consider their benefit to charities combined with all of the other ways they help a community, charity runs are a win for everyone involved.