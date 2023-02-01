China is in serious trouble.
Over the past couple of decades, China has transformed itself. It has experienced an economic surge not seen since post-WWII Japan. The most populous country on Earth boasts the largest standing army in the world. It rivals the United States on many fronts, and many believe China will surpass the U.S. as the world’s leading superpower.
China is not the unstoppable force some make it out to be. Not by a longshot. China has backed itself into a corner I’m not sure they can recover from. Neither do the experts.
For starters, China’s population was anticipated to peak by 2025. However, data shows the peak has already occurred. 2022 was the first year since the 1960’s that China’s population has declined.
You may be thinking, ‘What’s the big deal? They have a population four times the size of our own.’
And that statement would be correct. However, the rapid increase in the population, coupled with the fact that the birthrate is among the lowest in the world, means the Chinese will not have enough people of working age to fuel its economy.
As a result of the one child policy, which was relaxed in 2016, China ranks with other east Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea in terms of birthrate. A birthrate of around two children for every two adults is seen as sustainable. Those countries are well below that figure.
Another result of China’s population peak and subsiquent decline is looming labor shortages. A nation must have enough working people to sustain its old, and this will become an even bigger issue for China as the months go by. Tax revenue and contributions to a pension system, which is already under pressure, will certainly be something to keep an eye on.
For context, in just over 10 years, in the year 2035, 400 million people will be over the age of 60 in China. That is nearly a third of their population.
The outlook for our rivals in the east does not look good. But, unfortunately for China, there is one more thing that is twisting the knife even deeper and more painfully.
The CCP’s two biggest rivals, the U.S. and India, are not expected to see their populations peak anytime soon. In fact, India is not expected to hit its population peak for another 40 years. And while the U.S. isn’t growing exponentially and will likely never have a billion people, it doesn’t need to. The U.S. population will steadily rise for the foreseeable future, albeit by only an estimated 0.3% annually, that number still allows for us as a nation to remain firmly as the leaders on the world stage.
Many thought China would pass the U.S. as the leading global superpower. The funny thing is, they may have, but their own self inflicted wounds will ultimately hold them back from becoming what they aspire to be.
