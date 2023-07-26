This column will serve as the last one without live sports until next summer.
Sure, the summer is always packed full of exhibition games and practices, keeping high school sports nearly year-round from a coverage standpoint. But by the time I write my column next month, volleyball will have already have nearly a month’s worth of games in, football will be two days away from kicking off, cross country will be in full swing, and golf will be getting underway for the first time ever after the MHSAA moved the sport to the fall starting this year.
With that, I have some thoughts as the high school sports season gets close to lifting off here in a week or so.
High expectations
This time of year always provides the opportunity for expectations to soar, as everyone is undefeated — until they’re not.
But in some cases, expectations are expected to be high.
Take Ripley golf for example. The Tigers return everyone from their Class 4A state championship team back in May. Now, just two months removed from winning the first boys team state title in school history, Ripley is poised to repeat under a new head coach in Nik Wilcher.
Same goes for Hickory Flat volleyball. The Lady Rebels return six seniors who have played crucial roles in three straight North Half final appearances in 1A, including a state title in 2021. The return of veteran talent, and the fact that Ingomar, last year’s state champs, moved up to 2A, has the pathway wide open for the Lady Rebels to grab their second banner.
Walnut’s hopes shot to the moon when they found out that Belmont — the team that has essentially kept them from winning three consecutive state championships — moved up to 3A. But now, the aforementioned Ingomar team is in contention with the Lady Wildcats. The two seemed destined to meet at some point in the playoffs. If Walnut can conquer the Lady Falcons, 2A is all but their’s to take.
In football, Ripley is poised to become real players within 4A this year, despite losing quarterback Ty Long to a season-ending shoulder surgery in the offseason. The Tigers are littered with returners across both sides of the ball from a team that went 10-2 a year ago.
Standing in the way is last year’s champs, Louisville, who raced the Tigers 35-0 in the second round of the playoffs a year ago.
If Long were healthy, I’d say Ripley had the best shot of any team to dethrone the kings of 4A, but now I’m not quite as sure. But my pessimism isn’t shared by the players and coaches in that field house.
Bounce back seasons?
Falkner football is 7-33 in their last 40 games over the past four seasons. It’s certainly not the standard they had hoped to set, but optimism has been renewed under new coach Kevin Walton.
All indications from the offseason suggest the Eagles will fly high in 2023. They certainly have one of the most dangerous weapons at their disposal in junior Chris Nunley. There’s also a good number of experienced players on that roster. Their offseason hype could be more than just lip service, but we’ll have to wait and see.
Ashland football is in a different boat. Yes, they have their share of experience in some upperclassmen returning, but the main load of talent lies within their sophomore class that was thrown into the fire a year ago.
The Blue Devils are what I annually call “a sleeping giant” in 1A football. The amount of sheer talent that roams those halls could contend for titles if the correct buy-in was in place from the administration down to the community and players.
I guess it helps both teams that their game against each other on October 26 will serve as the defacto Division 2-1A championship, as I don’t expect Myrtle or H.W. Byers to make much noise this year.
Personal note
I don’t have the adequate space to give my opinion on every team. What is listed above is just some off the top of my head. Maybe some of the other teams make headlines as the season progresses.
Nevertheless, I expect the upcoming 2023-2024 school year to be yet another great year of athletic success in Benton and Tippah counties.
I ask that you continue to support your local teams and read our content in the sports section weekly, as well as online.
