Volleyball season has been rolling along for over two weeks now. Some cross country teams began competing at meets this past weekend. And without disrespecting those sports and their meaning, the arrival of football season just brings a different feel.
Excitement abounds, as usual, for the start of football season. Half of our local teams got a small sample of what’s to come for the rest of the year with preseason jamborees held last Friday.
I was in Ripley, where the Tigers are looking to build off a 10-2 season a year ago, and came away with the confirmation that they’re going to be really good again.
Head coach Perry Liles held some of the starters out that were dealing with minor injuries in hopes that everyone is ready to go for Thursday’s season opener at Charleston, but it was obvious that Ripley’s depth across the board is solid.
The Tigers will be contenders in 4A North. It’s that simple.
Our other team in action on Friday was Falkner. The Eagles are entering Year 1 with head coach Kevin Walton, who seems to have things turned around rather quickly.
Falkner defeated Thrasher 15-8 in two quarters of play. Walton was known for his high octane offenses in his recent stint as head coach of East Union (2015-2019), and it seems as if his Eagles are picking up on things quickly. It helps when you have a game changer like Chris Nunley at wide receiver to make big plays, such as he did on Friday in the jamboree.
Falkner is guaranteed to make the playoffs as part of just a 4-team division in 2-1A, ending their drought of not making the postseason since 2016. But beyond just scheduling favors, the Eagles are primed to take a big step forward this season behind 12 seniors leading the way.
As for Walnut and Ashland, these two didn’t compete in any preseason jamborees, so we can’t quite formulate an early opinion just yet. But the two will open the season against each other on Friday, where I’ll have live coverage of the game.
The Wildcats cruised to a 40-0 win a year ago, but I can totally see a scenario where we might have a close one on our hands this season. Both teams bring back tons of experience in the skill positions, but leave some questions yet to be answered in the trenches.
In all, it just feels good to be writing about football again.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&