A lot of things tend to sneak up on me nowadays. Whether it’s upcoming events, payments, car troubles, my little sister sneaking up behind me to scare me when I’m just walking around the house, a lot of things seem to catch me off-guard here lately. So I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that I can now add “extremely destructive thunderstorm,” to the list, but the fact that I walked to my back porch on Sunday night and had the thought “huh, that tree wasn’t upside down earlier today,” lends some credibility to the fact that I may need to work on my awareness.
Sunday night’s major storm was the latest weather-based test for a county that has already seen a tornado and a significant ice-over this calendar year. However, like those previous events, the people and organizations of Tippah County pulled together to get everyone back on track, with a special bit of consideration for the folks at the Tippah EPA and the surrounding EPA’s that came to help. These people put in incredible effort to get everybody’s power back on as quickly as possible in the face of sweltering heat and widespread damage to power systems, and the people of Tippah County are blessed to have an EPA that works as hard as the folks at Tippah EPA do.
For the record, I’m very grateful for the folks at Tippah EPA. Watching the outage map prior to our street’s power being restored on Wednesday afternoon, you could get a real sense of just how much damage Sunday night’s storm did, and regardless of whenever I was to get my power back, I knew Tippah EPA was doing their best with the daunting task they had been given. That being said, “you don’t know what you got till it’s gone,” was more than just a Cinderella track for the Givens household those few days. Not having electricity makes you learn a thing or two about a thing or two, and learning under duress certainly has a way of making things stick.
1. Silence can be deafening at times. With no power comes the absence of several appliances and such, but also the ambient noise that comes with them. The hum of the air conditioner as it cools the home, the buzzing of appliances as they finish their job, the background noise of TV shows as you get things done around the house (and the occasional vocal frustration at some of those shows. If you’re losing at Wheel of Fortune you gotta let someone else buy the vowels, people. Sidenote: Football season needs to get here quick.) The absence of that ambient noise was deafening at times, especially when you try to sleep.
2. Folks can be good at helping folks. Aside from the awesome efforts of Tippah EPA, several workers and volunteers helped clear trees and debris from roads the night of the storm. The amount of cars on the road seemed to be matched by the amount of tractors and equipment-loaded vehicles heading out to help clear things out. That, plus the amount of people I saw willing to open their homes to help people escape the heat and help take care of necessities showed a bright example in how much good can be done when people come together.
3. Having the ability to sleep when the temperature is above 80 degrees is a superpower I wish I had. Roughly seven combined hours of sleep over three nights left me in a state I can only call “not worth a darn,” prior to the power coming back on Wednesday, which led to a nap that would make Sleeping Beauty jealous. Have back-up plans to help yourself get through times like this if they come up, like investing in a generator, or you may end up being “not worth a darn.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.