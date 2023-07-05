Hunter.jpg

A lot of things tend to sneak up on me nowadays. Whether it’s upcoming events, payments, car troubles, my little sister sneaking up behind me to scare me when I’m just walking around the house, a lot of things seem to catch me off-guard here lately. So I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that I can now add “extremely destructive thunderstorm,” to the list, but the fact that I walked to my back porch on Sunday night and had the thought “huh, that tree wasn’t upside down earlier today,” lends some credibility to the fact that I may need to work on my awareness.

Newsletters

hunter.givens@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you