“The only thing for sure is that nothing is for sure.”
That quote was the last thing I wrote roughly a year and a half ago in my final column for the Southern Sentinel. At the time, I was gearing up for a return to the mental health field, and leaving reporting and writing behind me. But one of life’s greatest lessons, and one I do my best to adhere to, is to never burn bridges. Because you never know where you may end up.
This past week, I accepted the offer to become the Southern Sentinel’s news reporter. While this may be a sudden change for many (myself included) I’m grateful for the opportunity to come back and serve the people of Benton and Tippah County, and report the news in the place that I call home. I’d like to thank Tim Watson and Dillon Barnes for giving me a shot to get back in the saddle and get back into the newspaper business. I certainly wasn’t expecting to have the opportunity to come back to the place that gave me the confidence to peruse an entirely new career path, but I welcome it wholeheartedly.
I’ve been gone for a hot minute, and a lot happened in that minute. Got back into the mental health field, got an organ removed (gall bladder surgery is no joke, don’t take fried foods for granted, folks), tried my hand at new professions like nursing and farming (okay so maybe that just means feeding my sisters cows and horse while she’s on vacation, and learning how to take my grandmother’s blood pressure, still counts in my opinion!), and several other things. But ultimately, I left the mental health field. I rejoined that field to determine whether or not my career of choice out of college would be a long term goal, and that didn’t work out the way I thought it may.
However, throughout my life, I’ve learned that rolling with the punches isn’t just a saying or a catchphrase, it’s a legitimate necessity needed to help you succeed in life. Because at the end of the day, your path may not lead to where you thought you were going, but you still have to have perseverance and dedication to get to the end of that path. Because the only thing that’s for sure, is that nothing is for sure. I’m happy to be back, and I look forward to bringing you all the news. Be good to yourselves and each other, and enjoy the ride of life.
