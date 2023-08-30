Last week, I gave some thoughts on our local high school teams as their season began, bringing tons of excitement back to the area football scene.
Making sweeping predictions of how a season might turn out for a team is a fool’s errand — hence why I didn’t do that in my column last week.
But it still doesn’t mean that it isn’t a fun exercise to do, so I thought I would give it a stab with my personal SEC predictions before the start of the season on Saturday. Every game I’ve predicted here is solely on paper — and football isn’t played on paper — so it’s bound to be quite wrong for some teams if not most. Injuries are some of the biggest factors in a violent game like football, and can totally change the complexion of a game on any given week, especially considering the depth of quality teams inside the conference.
Here’s my predictions below:
SEC WEST
1. Alabama: 12-0, 8-0
2. LSU: 10-2, 6-2
3. Ole Miss: 9-3, 5-3
4. Texas A&M: 8-4, 4-4
5. Arkansas: 8-4, 4-4
6. Mississippi State: 6-6, 2-6
7. Auburn: 6-6, 2-6
SEC EAST
1. Georgia: 12-0, 8-0
2. Tennessee: 10-2, 6-2
3. South Carolina: 9-3, 5-3
4. Missouri: 7-5, 3-5
5. Kentucky: 6-6, 2-6
6. Florida: 3-8, 1-7
7. Vanderbilt: 3-9, 0-8
As you can see, I’m pretty high on the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs of Georgia to continue doing what they’ve been doing over the past several years — winning.
If things go as I predict, the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta will be as useless as a screen door on a submarine, as the results of that game won’t matter and both teams will make the College Football Playoffs without question.
I also expect Tennessee, LSU and South Carolina to basically repeat its performances from a year ago, as Josh Heupel, Brian Kelly and Shane Beamer have done a really good job of establishing winning cultures early in their tenures at their respective programs.
Locally, I think the Rebels are in for a good year, but their brutal schedule cannot be ignored. The fact that I had them at 9-3 despite playing Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Mississippi State all on the road is probably an indicator that my bias is showing. I wouldn’t be shocked at a 7-5 finish, but I have faith in a Year 2 jump for Jaxon Dart and the nation’s best running back, Quinshon Judkins, is back to lead what could be a potent offense.
Again, this could be my bias shining through, but I do expect a slight step back for the in-state Bulldogs.
Hear me out. I know Mississippi State has basically overachieved every year for like the past 10 years based on preseason polls and predictions, but having Zach Arnett needing to cut his head coaching teeth at the SEC level has never really worked out for anyone, anywhere, especially at a program that doesn’t secure elite high school talent on a year-in, year-out basis.
I think MSU has the pieces to feature a gritty, tough defense again. Jett Johnson embodies the spirit of a Mississippi State linebacker and I’m sure he’ll be near the top of the SEC’s leading tacklers again this season. But I worry about things offensively for the guys in Starkville. Switching from the Air Raid to a more balanced system with players who were recruited specifically for the latter scheme usually doesn’t translate to immediate success, but I guess we will see soon enough.
Lastly, based on my picks, things will get interesting in a hurry on The Plains for Mr. Hugh Freeze. I actually think he’s a good fit for Auburn, but he better figure it out quick because they’ve proven over and over again, they don’t mind to cut ties in a swift manner (Hello, Bryan Harsin).
The hot seat will also be steaming for Billy Napier down in The Swamp. I don’t know if he could survive a 3-8 season, so for his sake, he better hope I’m wrong.
I said this last week, and I’ll say it again, it’s just so good to have football back. From high school, college, and soon, the NFL will be underway; it all adds up to some busy weekends and a good amount of stress, depending on who you root for.
