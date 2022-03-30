Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock in Sunday night’s Oscars Academy Awards show wasn’t even the biggest slap of notorious night – at least in my opinion.
That’s because the St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak, slapped down a one-year, $2.5 million contract in front of Cardinals legend Albert Pujols on Sunday night, bringing the 10-time All-Star back to The Gateway City.
On the surface, placing a 42-year-old designated hitter onto a roster hoping to contend for a NL Central title this upcoming season seems asinine, but the move was quiet easy to make.
Let’s face it, it’s more likely than not that Pujols doesn’t turn back the clock and return to the once perennial MVP candidate that made him a fan favorite in his first 11 seasons with the Redbirds.
But the wherewithal of Mozeliak to see the bigger picture of what this fan base wanted is encouraging to watch unfold. The Cardinals’ passionate fan base – while always keen on making the postseason – doesn’t have to look to far down the road to see the end of the illustrious careers of one of the longest tenured batteries of all-time in pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina.
The 2022 season felt like a farewell tour upcoming as the duo was chasing 20 starts together to break the MLB record for the most games played within a battery.
Molina and Wainwright are Cardinal lifers, having guided the ship even after Pujols’ departure following the 2011 World Series.
As the end nears, it only felt right that Pujols would once again join the club and ride off into the sunset with the guys that developed an entire generation of Cardinals fans – like myself.
His return to St. Louis in 2019 as a member of the Angels stands out in my mind as he was greeted with pompous cheers from the Cardinals faithful in attendance at every at-bat in that three-game series. I remember the mixed emotions of watching my favorite baseball player compete against my favorite team. It’s been something hard to swallow ever since he left in 2011 – albeit I believe the Cardinals made the right choice by not paying him the money he received from the Angels.
I suspect Braves fans will one day agree, as they are currently dealing with their breakup with Freddie Freeman.
Nevertheless, Pujols deserved to go out a Cardinal. He deserved to be on a competitive team for his final season. He deserved to chase home run No. 700 in Busch Stadium. And he’ll get to do that now.
Mozeliak’s inaction in the past has made me want to march to St. Louis and slap him myself at times. I guess it took Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over a very innocuous joke on national television to get Mozeliak to do something I’m happy with.
Here’s to hoping next year’s Academy Awards brings us Mike Trout.