I’ve been aching in my joints for years now. That’s why it comes as no surprise to me when I woke up the other morning feeling as if I had been beaten by prime Mike Tyson in my sleep for 12 rounds.
That’s a symptom of getting older – something I was reminded of recently as high school graduation season has come and gone.
It didn’t dawn on me initially, but swooping through random photos of graduating seniors on Facebook brought out a mighty revelation that I hadn’t thought of until that moment. In one photo, thought-provoking perspective became a beaming light flashing right in front of me with the number ‘3’ at the end of a banner celebrating the “Class of 2023”.
It hit me like a ton of bricks.
“Dude, it’s been 10 years!”
Yep. That’s right. It’s been 10 years since I graduated high school. That statement still feels weird to even write.
That realization flooded my mind with memories of my high school days, growing up around my best friends, with not a care in the world, except whether or not we were going to win in whatever our next game was at the given time.
Most seniors are usually racing to hit the doors and get out of school to begin their new life, whether it be in college or full-time in the workplace. Not me, though. I remember dreading graduation and leaving it all behind.
I enjoyed school and all that it offered. I held a sense of pride being from Walnut High School, and had developed heartstrings to that place.
But like as the old adage states, “Time waits for no man.” And it certainly wouldn’t stop for me.
I’ve spent most of the last two weeks pondering some of the same questions many of us pose at this stage in life. Questions of what I’ve done with my life, decisions I’ve made, regrets that I have, all are commonplace in my brain during down times.
Becoming an adult, it feels like making decisions is an every-30-minute type of ordeal, which means mistakes are bound to pile up.
Despite any of my mishaps, the past 10 years of my life – years I was sure were going underwhelm – have actually been the best I’ve ever had. That boils down to two major decisions I made in the early portions of that past decade.
The months following graduation I made the best decision I’ve ever made when I committed myself to following the Lord and serving in His Kingdom. In doing so, I met my beautiful wife, who I’ve been married to for 6 and a half years.
Other areas of my life can be constituted as failures or shortcomings, but those two decisions will never be seen as anything less than perfect.
God willing, in 10 more years maybe I’ll have another epiphany as the Class of 2033 takes center stage. Hopefully my reflections won’t require reading glasses and a walking cane.
