As a kid, I was never into superhero movies. The great DC or Marvel debates were something I never could take part of.
I grew up with a few local, personal heroes, like everyone does. Then, there was my sports heroes such as Eli Manning, Kobe Bryant, Albert Pujols, and others.
But laying in my bed on Sunday night after the storm blew through Ripley, knocking out the power over the night, I realized that there's another man who should be celebrated way more than he currently is.
Willis Carrier is credited with creating the first modern electrical air conditioning unit in 1901.
Mr. Carrier is my newfound hero.
Sunday afternoon was already hot, but when the lights went out, that devilish heat from the Mississippi summer atmosphere crept its way from the outside, and into my house, causing a long night of restlessness and anger issues.
As I laid there, sweating off every meal I've ate the past two weeks, trying to go to sleep, I came to the realization of how important a role air conditioning plays in my life.
In a wild foreshadowing tale, a friend at church earlier on Sunday alerted me to the fact that the forecast was calling for highs up to 102 degrees for multiple days later this week.
So, as soon as that notification from Tippah Electric Power Association hit, saying that the power outages could last multiple days, sheer panic began to set in.
Thankfully, my fears have been alleviated -- and done so rather quickly thanks to the work of TEPA.
Overnight, TEPA worked tirelessly to dwindle over 11,000 customers without power to basically zero by the 24-hour mark on Monday night.
Last I checked, there's not an air conditioning unit outside, or up top of a pole, so they've braved the heat, many doing it without sleep and seldom stops for food.
That's heroic efforts, in my mind.
On a serious note, I, along with many other customers in TEPA's service area, truly appreciate the work delivered to us time and time again after such storms and disasters hit our communities. They deserve some recognition for their constant professionalism.
And for Mr. Carrier... that man deserves a statue in Washington and a national holiday. I say, every day that exceeds 100 degrees should be called a 'Carrier Day' where no one goes to work, and we all stay inside and enjoy his creation.
So if you call the office looking for me later this week, check the temperature, because I may be celebrating.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to to 115 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&