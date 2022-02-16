February is American Heart Month. The American Heart Association reports that heart disease is the number one killer of women nationally. According to americashealthrankings.org, Mississippi's cardiovascular disease mortality rate remains the highest in the nation. Would you believe that a type of chocolate presents a variety of health perks that can benefit not just your heart, but also your brain, and your overall health?
Ever since childhood, we were warned to not eat too many sweets, including chocolate. However, dark chocolate, especially if it has a high percentage of cacao, can actually be good for you. Even though Valentine’s Day is over, you may want to consider eating dark chocolate every day.
According to Dr. Axe’s website (draxe.com), one of the best benefits of dark chocolate is its ability to fight free radicals. Free radicals are harmful compounds created by cellular processes in the body that can contribute to inflammation and chronic disease.
Dark chocolate is loaded with antioxidants, including flavonoids and polyphenols. Antioxidants are the compounds that are believed to neutralize free radicals and protect the body from damage and disease. The cocoa, in particular, has actually been shown to have a high content of polyphenols and flavonoids that is even greater than wine and tea.
Another benefit of dark chocolate is that it is a potential as a cancer-fighting food. Research shows that the flavonoids and antioxidants found in chocolate may be especially beneficial against colon cancer. For instance, one animal model found dark chocolate was able to effectively reduce the growth and spread of colon cancer cells in rats. Another review noted that it could potentially help protect against colorectal cancer due to its ability to decrease oxidative stress, reduce inflammation and block the growth of cancer cells.
Dark chocolate is also good for your heart. According to Cleveland Clinic, research has shown that flavanols have a very positive effect on heart health by reducing blood pressure and improving blood flow to the heart as well as the brain. Flavanols are the main type of flavonoid found in chocolate. They can reduce the risk of stroke by helping to prevent blood platelets from clotting.
A study published in International Journal of Cardiology had subjects consume either a daily dose of flavonoid-rich dark chocolate or non-flavonoid white chocolate for two weeks. The results showed that flavonoid-rich chocolate intake significantly improved circulation in adults whereas the white chocolate had no positive impact on health.
Another study published in 2015 followed the health of over 20,000 people for 11 years and concluded that higher chocolate intake was associated with a lower risk of heart problems. In fact, among subjects who consumed the most chocolate, 12 percent developed or died of cardiovascular disease during the study compared to 17.4 percent of those who didn’t eat chocolate.
Just an ounce of dark chocolate with 70 percent to 85 percent cocoa solids contains 168 calories, 12.8 grams carbohydrates, 2.2 grams protein, 12 grams fat, 3.1 grams fiber, 0.5 milligram manganese (27 % DV), 0.5 milligram copper (25 % DV), 3.3 milligrams iron (19 % DV), 63.8 milligrams magnesium (16 % DV), 86.2 milligrams phosphorus (9 % DV), 200 milligrams potassium (6 % DV), 0.9 miligram zinc (6 % DV), 2 micrograms vitamin K (3 % DV), 1.9 micrograms selenium (3 % DV), and 20.4 milligrams calcium (2 % DV).
A low-risk, delicious way to improve your overall health and help ward off health problems like stroke, high blood pressure, inflammation, and oxidative stress is to consume dark chocolate in moderation. Choose to eat dark chocolate with a higher percentage of cacao. 80% cacao is the minimum for achieving health benefits. You can have up to 20 to 30 grams per day of 80% dark chocolate, though if it's a lower percentage, you may want to eat a smaller amount each day.
This healthy treat is so significant that National Dark Chocolate Day is also in February (February 1). Why not celebrate, starting today?
Cited sources: americashealthrankings.org, businessinsider.in, draxe.com