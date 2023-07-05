One of Congress’s most important tasks is providing for the common defense. Recently, the Senate Armed Services Committee took an important step by passing its version of this year’s national security legislation. Called the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the bill sets the priorities for our armed forces. As the top Republican on the committee, I can attest that the NDAA represents progress for the safety of our citizens and our servicemembers. But as we celebrate our nation’s independence this month, it is imperative that Congress continue working to make this legislation even stronger. After all, military might makes our freedom possible.

Newsletters

hunter.givens@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you