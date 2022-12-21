Our military service members can breathe a little easier now that the annual defense bill has finally passed. After months of unnecessary delays, the Senate last week passed the National Defense Authorization Act by a vote of 83-11, authorizing a full year of military funding. This year’s bill authorizes $858 billion for national security, sending a strong signal to our adversaries that we are serious about defending our country.

Roger Wicker

Sen. Roger Wicker

Newsletters

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

