At the height of the recent pandemic, millions of Americans were forced out of work because of public health mandates and the closure of workplaces. Today, those mandates are gone, but our workforce has not fully recovered.

Newsletters

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus