MLB's Opening Day was last Thursday, and in our region of the country, the warmer weather has correlated with the beginning of the season. At the time of writing, the 10-day weather forecast in Ripley shows highs between 86 and 63 degrees. Although one may still need a light jacket occasionally, especially after the sun sets, let's hope the cold season is officially behind us.
Unfortunately, the warmer weather has had severe consequences and overshadowed the beginning of the 2023 baseball season. Tornados have plagued the southeast over the past few weeks and it doesn't appear Mother Nature is finished quite yet. Rolling Fork, Amory, Ponotoc, Tunica and Tupelo have all experienced damage over the past few days, and that's just in north Mississippi. Little Rock to our west was also hit very hard last Friday.
In the midst of everything mentioned, baseball may seem irrelevant. Honestly, it is in the grand scheme of things, but America's pastime will be there for us to enjoy and distract us from the perils of real life when we need a moment to step away.
My Atlanta Braves are poised to have another great season with hopes of hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy in late October or early November. Our pitching staff appears to be solid, especially with Spencer Strider's emergence last season. Our lineup looks to be a force once again, with returning stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mississippi's own Austin Riley anchoring the lineup.
College baseball began in mid-February, but for fans of Ole Miss or Mississippi State, it's been a rocky start to 2023. Both teams have started 1-8 in conference play, tied for last in the SEC. Luckily for us Ole Miss fans, we are still basking in the glory of last year's national championship. Mississippi State fans can say the same, although the Bulldogs are now two years removed from a College World Series title.
Hopefully, for both fan bases' sake, the Rebels and Bulldogs can pick it up and make it back to Omaha this summer, but as of this writing, both teams' outlooks look bleak. Either way, whether the Rebels and Bulldogs continue to have subpar seasons, or if the two teams can rebound and have successful years, baseball is here for the next few months.
