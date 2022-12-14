I’m not much of a soccer fan. Never have been, and likely never will be. But, the World Cup draws me in every four years as I root for the United States Men’s National Team to finally bring a trophy back to the States.
I fully believe one day during my lifetime, the United States will hold up the FIFA World Cup Trophy victoriously.
However, 2022 was not the year.
America was eliminated in the knockout round earlier this month after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. It was a disappointing loss for the guys in red, white and blue, but the current USMNT is a young and talented group.
Soccer is growing in popularity in our nation. As it probably should. It’s no coincidence that it is the most popular sport in the world. 1.2 billion people across the world watched the World Cup final in 2018. In comparison, the most-watched Super Bowl of all time was in 2015 with 114 million viewers.
However, the recent loss against the Netherlands is not what I want to talk about today. I want to discuss the politics involved with FIFA and the World Cup.
I know, I know. I don’t like mixing sports and politics either, but this is different. This is a tale of extremely high-level corruption. This is a tale of death and deceit.
This year’s World Cup is being held in Qatar. You, like me, have probably never heard of this country before it was announced that it would host the 2022 World Cup. How could a little known country in the Middle East with no soccer history get to host the most prestigious tournament on the planet?
You guessed it – money.
But why is this a big deal you may ask? Big cities get to host Super Bowls due to money. So, what makes this any different? And what is the issue with this particular country hosting the World Cup?
Well, for starters, the tournament had to be moved to winter due to Qatar’s extreme heat during the summer months. The 2022 World Cup marks the first time in the nearly 100 year history of the World Cup that it was not held during the summer. I certainly agree this is not a super big deal, but it does interfere with the soccer season in Europe which typically runs through the winter months.
The second issue arises when you realize in 2010 Qatar had a grand total of one operational soccer stadium, and even that one was not fit to host a World Cup match.
What followed was a 12 year scramble to build seven completely new, state of the art stadiums and remodel one existing stadium. The issue is how the stadiums were constructed.
Qatar relied on millions of migrant workers to get the job done. In theory, this is a great opportunity for people from Southeast Asian countries to work abroad to support their families, as the high-paying job prospects in countries such as Nepal, India and Bangladesh are limited.
However, what followed is a global tragedy – and I don’t say that lightly.
It’s reported by The Guardian that between 6,500 and 15,000 migrant workers died due to poor working conditions in Qatar. According to Human Rights Watch, nearly all of the deaths have gone unexplained by the Qatar government. In addition to the deaths, migrant workers also faced non life-threatening injuries and wage theft.
For comparison, it was reported by the New York Times in 2017 that a little over two dozen workers died building stadiums for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Furthermore, there was another death in Qatar over the weekend that made national headlines.
American journalist Grant Wahl suddenly died on Saturday after a highly publicized incident involving Wahl attempting to attend the United States match against Wales in late November.
The incident began after Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt to the match in support of LGBTQ rights and was detained by Qatari police for a short time. Homosexuality is criminalized in Qatar, and many believe his decision to wear the shirt to the match has a connection to his death.
Personally, I believe there is foul play involved in Wahl’s death. He was 49 years old and seemingly healthy prior to his arrival in the Middle East. Healthy 49 year old men don’t typically drop dead randomly.
His brother, Eric Wahl, also agrees that he was killed.
Wahl’s body has been transported back to the United States and an autopsy will be performed. Hopefully his family, and the rest of America, will learn the truth about what happened to him.
The claim of foul play is further exacerbated by the death of another journalist, Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari, who also seemingly dropped dead during the tournament.
Needless to say, the sheer amount of death seen at the World Cup and in the years leading up to it is unacceptable. Qatar is ultimately responsible as the host, and I feel they should be held accountable, although they most certainly won’t be.
The 2022 World Cup will wrap up this weekend with the final match on Sunday. Although the matches were enjoyable for sports fans across the globe, we will not forget the atrocities that happened in Qatar. And we as Americans will not forget Grant Wahl.
