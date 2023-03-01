What comes to mind when you hear the word 'season'?
To me, two types of seasons remain prevalent in my mind: temperature-related seasons and sports seasons. Both are instrumental in keeping the natural order of things as they should be. We grow up knowing it's cold in the winter and hot in the summer. We know football is played in the fall and winter, while we associate baseball with the spring and summer.
I'm sure at one point in your life someone has told you they hate cold weather and can't wait for it to warm up. Or, they may have said the opposite, that they love cold and despise the hot and muggy summers we are accustomed to in North Mississippi. There's nothing wrong with either one, although I do think sometimes we take for granted the fact that for the most part, we Mississippians experience both types of seasons as they should.
Sure, wouldn't it be great if we experienced mid-70-degree weather every day of the year? In theory, yes. However, shouldn't something be said for Thanksgiving and Christmas when it's a bit chilly outside? Isn't it nice to jump in the pool or lake when it's in the high 80s or low 90s on the 4th of July?
Temperature change throughout the year helps us appreciate the entire year as it should be experienced. As a sports fan, I yearn for high school and college baseball to begin because I know warmer temperatures are on the horizon. Alternatively, football in autumn will be welcomed after a long and hot summer.
It's alright to want the next season to come. It's a part of our experience living in North Mississippi. But, next time a thought creeps into your mind about what you wish the temperature or weather was on any given day, try to appreciate that we get to experience all seasons as they were meant to be experienced.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.