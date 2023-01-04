365 days, another trip around the sun for humanity. Time is a weird thing. We as humans typically take less than 100 trips around the sun in our lives. That is an extremely small amount of time in the grand scheme of things.
Our perception of time is something I find fascinating. So much of our notable history is actually somewhat recent.
Did you know Pluto has yet to completely orbit the Sun one time since the United States declared independence from Great Britain? In that same span of time, Earth has completed 247 rotations around the Sun. The realization that all ‘official’ American history happened within one Pluto year is odd.
Do you think 66 years is a long time? Did you know that was the time span between the Wright Brothers’ first flight and the United States' moon landing? Only 66 years.
Another thought that I find interesting is looking at how much time has passed from a point and comparing it with future dates.
77 years ago the year was 1946, Harry S. Truman was president and he had just led America out of World War II in the year prior. This seems like a long time ago, but it isn’t. In 77 years the beginning of a new century will begin. The year 2100 is as close to us as we are removed from the end of World War II.
We’re closer to the year 2090 than we are removed from the year 1954, the year that the Supreme Court ruled that school segregation was unconstitutional.
The year 1977 is as far away as the year 2069 is close. Elvis died in 1977, and Star Wars premiered in theaters. What will our lives look like in 2069? What technological advancements will have taken place? We cannot know, but I'm optimistic.
2000, the turn of the century, the beginning of a new millennium. Doesn’t seem too far back, but 2046 is the same distance into the future as 2000 is behind us.
Time is weird. The future is closer than it seems, as is the past. Our time on Earth is limited, so enjoy it while you can. Once we are all gone, the world will be inhabited by a new generation of humans that weren’t here today. Just as all of the humans hundreds and thousands of years ago are now gone.
