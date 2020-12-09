As the number of days left for Christmas shopping winds down to a precious few, if you’re not shopping at home, we hope you’ll start.
Area merchants probably have what you want. If they don’t, most will pick up a telephone and get it.
These merchants are also practicing CDC safety precautions to keep their customers safe this season, most requiring masks and providing hand sanitizer. Many are also offering curbside pickup for customers who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 or for those who are still uncomfortable going out into the public.
When you shop at home, you help local merchants solve a problem which would otherwise drive them out of business. That problem, of course, is lack of business.
Most stores which go out of business do so because people did too much of their shopping out of town.
When a local store closes its doors, there’s one less business to help local community taxes. There are fewer people contributing work and money toward local groups and projects which benefit the community.
Shopping at home helps area merchants survive and provides tax money which helps your community.
When you shop at home, your local dollars not only help area merchants but also many people in the community. As these dollars turn over, they show up at the grocery store, the co-op, the car dealers, the furniture store, and countless other places.
Thousands of dollars in sales taxes generated by the money you spend locally comes back to that area, helping it out still more.
When you shop locally, you create jobs. Some of those jobs help keep area young people working in the local area. That increases the chances they’ll also shop at home, spending money locally and generating local tax revenues.
Shopping at home is more economical — it saves time and money you’d otherwise spend going out of town to shop.
This year, in the few days that remain in the Christmas shopping season, shop at home. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at what you find, and you’ll be doing yourself and the community a favor.
You’ll be helping to keep your local community economically healthy.
That’s a “present” that benefits every single member of the community, every day of the year.