In our county, there are a multitude of Independence Day celebrations. Even if you have conflicts with particular dates, there are opportunities to attend on different nights. Almost everyone is provided the opportunity to see a free fireworks show in our county this year, should they choose to do so. Blue Mountain hosted its event this past weekend. The City of Ripley will present an event this approaching weekend.
Although the fireworks are typically the big draw to these events and are certainly entertaining, they’re only a small part of what is special about the events. The events bring together friends and neighbors to socialize and strengthen the sense of community in this place.
There’s no doubt that the sense of community is one of the special things about living in a rural area. If you attend these events, with or without your family, you’re sure to either see a friend or make a friend. Children gather and mingle freely, bonding quickly. Adults find themselves in conversations with those they didn’t previously know, as well.
To a degree, these are celebrations of people as much as any patriotic or political idea. When it really comes down to it, that’s what makes this country so special. Each individual person, with their unique backgrounds, their unique ethnicities, their unique ideas and their unique talents are what make this country so great. Being able to join together and celebrate side by side is really something special.
In school, most of us were taught that America was the great melting pot. Unfortunately, as we age that idea can be lost. With national events currently taking place, the idea has definitely been damaged. Forming your ideas of how people with different heritages or races relate to one another based on big, dramatic, highly publicized events can lead to ideas of division and propagate that terrible notion.
At local events, while we celebrate our country, we have an opportunity to view a more connected, more beautiful view of how we relate to one another. At Fire on the Mountain this past weekend, children of various races and socioeconomic backgrounds played on the seesaws, jungle gyms and water slides together. People of various backgrounds sat side by side to enjoy listening to the music or watching fireworks.
At the events which approach this weekend, it’s almost certain the same thing will take place. If you attend one of the events, take a moment to notice the interaction of the people around you. America is not only the land of the free, it is still the great melting pot.