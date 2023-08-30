In Benton and Tippah, the weather's warm most days, often even hot with the final heat of Indian Summer.
This is no time to be thinking about coats, right?
Wrong.
Fortunately, most of us do not know what it's like to be cold and not have the appropriate clothing to keep us warm.
Unfortunately, as cold weather nears, there are many children in Tippah County who may not have that luxury.
That's where Coats for Kids can make a difference. The program is sponsored annually by the Ripley Rotary Club as one of its community service projects.
Even though the weather's still warm, we urge you to donate a coat, or the cash to buy one, to this extremely worthwhile program.
Remember, cold weather is coming, and some youngster will really need the coat you help provide.
In past years Coats for Kids has provided this service to the community for children who do not have adequate cold weather clothing. Every dollar given goes to help the children. This is a program with no overhead, operated by volunteers who donate their time.
Each year the club gives away hundreds of coats to deserving children.
The program accepts cash donations and donations of coats, as long as they're in good shape. New coats are preferred. All donations are appreciated.
The Coats for Kids program is community service at its best. This local club addresses a need and makes this a priority each year.
The club's interest in the program alone does not make it a success. The leadership of the program is what makes this program the success it is each year.
We encourage you to support the program with cash donations and/or coats. Anyone with anything to donate can call 837-8418 for more information.
