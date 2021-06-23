As Independence Day approaches, most of us are planning some kind of gathering after being isolated for so long due to the pandemic. Whether we’re just planning to grill some bratwursts and light sparklers with family or preparing to host a large party, there’s work to be done to make things flow smoothly. If there is work involved in entertaining 10 people, imagine how much work is involved in entertaining hundreds, maybe thousands.
That’s precisely what some of our friends, neighbors and elected officials are doing. In Blue Mountain and Ripley, there will be big celebrations. There will be fun, summer activities. There will be food. There will be fireworks. You’re invited to all of them. Indeed, if you’re reading this editorial, you are someone that organizers would like to see there.
What do they ask from you in exchange? Nothing. Perhaps there will be concessions for sale, but beyond that, event organizers don’t want anything from you. They’re indeed laboring for love. They want to see you have a good time. They want to put smiles on the faces of your children. They want to bring us together to celebrate a holiday that we share.
Whether we’re first generation Americans or if our families have been here since the founding fathers were living, Independence Day is for all of us. It’s a celebration of a nation free from the tyranny of other countries. It’s for a nation of free people, people who can and should protect their own personal rights.
While there are many opportunities for division, this shouldn’t be one of them. We subscribe to different political beliefs. From those who would have government control the most minor details of our lives to those who would see the government completely disbanded, this is a celebration for all. No matter what you want to see happen in this country, it is this country in which we all live and for which we all have hopes and dreams.
As we celebrate Independence Day, we celebrate the birth of the nation for which we hold our most sincere hopes. What better way to acknowledge that fact than to celebrate with our neighbors – both those we don’t and those we do?
As celebrations are held around the county, consider participating or at least attending. You’ll give honor to the hard work that citizens of our county have put into them. You might also find a deeper understanding of what it means to be an American as your children kick a ball with children they don’t even know.