Want to lower your depression? Reduce your anxiety? Cut your medical bills?
Maybe it’s as simple, and cheap as putting your walking shoes on.
Exercise has been in the news lately as a treatment for depression and anxiety.
Research shows that exercise can produce mood changes similar to anti-depressant medication, and traditional talk therapy.
Study after study has confirmed that from preventing heart disease to strengthening the body’s immune system, exercise is critically important to our health and well-being.
Those studies and others say exercise can also increase energy, promote better sleeping and increase self-esteem.
Too many people ignore the elephant in the bathtub, however. When it comes to managing depression or anxiety, the simple concept of exercise is often overlooked.
Some cynics might say ”deliberately” overlooked; for many people, it’s so much easier to swallow a pill than to make themselves break a sweat, isn’t it?