High school football in Tippah County takes center stage this week as seasons open in Ashland, Ripley, Falkner and Walnut.
Of course, hardcore football fans know the whole year is divided into four seasons: pre-season, season, post-season and off-season.
Assuming your home team is playing, support it, for reasons both traditional and economic.
Going to the game does more than just show your tradition of school spirit.
Remember that football pays the freight for much of the athletic programs at most schools.
Since most if not all public school districts usually get less than they need -- or deserve -- from Jackson, it is vitally important to support your home team with your admission fees.
“The season” not only begins a two and a half month love affair with area football enthusiasts, it’s the start of the nine-month odyssey of high school sports.
A lot is on the line when school teams suit up each week, including school and community pride. Communities rally around their school sports teams. They can be good morale builders for a community.
Sometimes the local teams aren’t as successful as their fans would like. When that happens, quite often fans’ interest disappears and family and friends are the only ones left supporting the “home team.”
If you get upset when your team loses, think about those young men and women who have worked hard to prepare for competition. They probably feel worse than you.
As this season begins, we encourage you to back your home team by attending the games -- whether at home or on the road.
Demonstrate good sportsmanship and thereby help make sure the game story shows up on the sports page, and not on page 1 as a law enforcement matter.
Support your team.
For economic reasons as well as school pride, follow the advice from the Beachboys’ hit from years ago, and “Be True To Your School.”
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
