As the new school year quickly approaches, all of our area schools are preparing to welcome students back to campus for the 2023-2024 school year.
With July winding down, teachers and administrators across North Tippah, South Tippah and Benton County schools have set up countless classrooms, fleshed out thousands of schedules, repaired equipment, among many other things in preparation for every students’ arrival.
They have done their part. Now is the time for the parents to do their’s.
Through the power of social media, all of our area schools have announced dates and times for student registrations, open houses, and other necessities in order to make the start of the new school year a seamless transition.
For the sake of your child, do your part and go through the proper channels to register your child at their school and make sure the school has everything they need from you.
Not only will this be a tremendous aid to every principal and teacher, but this will also be a great example to your children on the importance of preparation and responsibility.
Registering your child is the first step of ensuring their education, and if your kid hopes to compete in a sport this school year, they must also complete the required work on DragonFly and medically pass a physical before they are allowed to even practice that sport — much less compete in games.
Coaches from all eight of our schools have provided the links needed to be accessed through various outlets.
If there’s anything you think you might’ve missed, consider checking your school’s social media pages, as most of them do a great job of updating their information and promoting the school’s efforts.
Let this serve as a reminder to not wait until the last minute, but be vigilant and help both your child and their school be prepared for this upcoming school year.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.