Once again, thousands of people have descended on the Tippah County Fairgrounds for a week of fun and frolic.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Once again, thousands of people have descended on the Tippah County Fairgrounds for a week of fun and frolic.
Yep – The Tippah County Fair and Livestock Show – better known to most people as the Tippah County Fair – is under way.
The Fair began Aug. 5 and runs through the 13th. The venerable Fair turns 77, but it seems to be as lively as ever.
It’s one of the biggest fairs in the state. It’s a good-time fun event attended by thousands of people. It’s also an economic powerhouse which directly benefits this area.
The Fair offers something for everyone from A (animals) to Z (zucchini) and nearly everything in between. In addition to the fun, the Fair generates money which benefits thousands of people in this area. On the way to or from the Fair, people buy food or gasoline, generating taxes which return to this area.
At the Fair, many worthwhile nonprofit organizations such as volunteer fire departments and church groups operate booths to make money they will use throughout the year.
The Fair is operated basically without cost to the county, since it’s on ground owned by the county. Thanks to entry fees and advertising income, the Fair is economically robust.
Most people think about the Fair only when its here. Tippah County Fair Board members, however, work year-round toward making it happen. Unpaid volunteers all, they deserve this area’s appreciation for their efforts.
Gas up the ol’ beater, and go to the Fair. You’ll have a lot of fun and you’ll be doing a lot of good for a lot of people in the process.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Ripley
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.