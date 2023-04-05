The 2023 Legislative Session has concluded. At 2 a.m., April 1, the Mississippi House of Representatives adjourned Sine Die. The session was extended by 2 days to allow additional time for negotiation between the House and Senate.
One of the final bills considered by the Legislature is the bond bill. As Vice-Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, this bill is typically the most complex and time consuming legislation moved through the Committee. Leadership in the House and Senate considers requests from Mississippi Department of Transportation, colleges and universities, cities, counties and each member of the Mississippi Legislature. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to advocate for several monumental pieces of legislation this year.
By far, the most significant accomplishment for the taxpayers of Tippah County this session was securing funding from the Legislature for the widening to 4-lanes for Highway 15 from the Union County Line to one-mile north of Ripley. This project is a part of a large infrastructure package passed this session which included many much-needed projects, many discussed over several sessions. The Highway 15 project required significant resources from the State. I’m proud to have negotiated the project with several of my colleagues as a part of the Legislature’s investment in our state’s infrastructure. The funding will be available to the Mississippi Department of Transportation beginning July 1, 2023. We can expect MDOT to begin working on various pre-construction aspects of the project in the coming months, with construction to beginning as early as 2024. In addition to this much-needed project, the Legislature also included funding for the new alignment of Hwy-2 from the existing Hwy-15 to the new Hwy-15 bypass.
As Vice Chairman of Ways & Means, I have the honor of working with legislators from across the state to identify specific projects in their local communities in need of state funding. This is an important effort each year, and I’m always proud to advocate for funding specifically for projects in Tippah County. Below are funding a few projects included by the Legislature for FY 2024 which begins July 1, 2023:
• $500,000 for the destruction of the old Tippah County Hospital
• $100,000 for the purchase of equipment for the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office
• $75,000 to assist the Target Endowment Fund for various projects in the County
• $175,000 to assist the City of Ripley with the purchase of equipment for the Ripley Fire Department
• Funding to the Dumas, Walnut, Falkner and Blue Mountain Fire Departments for purchasing of equipment.
• $25,000 to assist with the costs associated for building maintenance for VFW Post 4881
• $25,000 to assist with the costs associated with building maintenance for American Legion Post 81
• $250,000 for Blue Mountain Christian University to assist with costs associated with the nursing school
The Mississippi Legislature may be adjourned, but I am still available should you have issues or requests related to state agencies such as Corrections, Rehabilitation, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Human Services/Child Protection Services, Unemployment, Revenue, Economic Development, or Education. Please reach out and provide as much information as possible about your request. I will work to get you the answers you need.
Your prayers were felt over the past 12 weeks as we worked through hundreds of bills, many I’ve highlighted over the past 12 weeks. This session established Mississippi’s state fruit as the blueberry, ensured women receiving Medicaid have post-partum care for up to 12 months, funded our public schools and addressed our state’s public safety. These issues are complex and often time take time and deliberation before the bill is ever taken up in committee. Seniority matters in the Legislature, and I’m proud of the work accomplished over the past 12 years as I’ve served YOU, the people of District 4 in Tippah County. My time in the public service will forever be the highlight of my career. As always, I can be reached at 601-359-3343, jsteverson@house.ms.gov or message me on Twitter and Facebook if I can help you or if you have a question/comment concerning any legislation. I thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Jody Steverson (R-Ripley) is State Representative for House District 4, representing Tippah and Alcorn counties. Representative Steverson serves as Vice Chairman of Ways & Means, Chairman of the Transportation Sub-Committee on Railroads, and a member of the Judiciary B, Insurance, Universities & Colleges, Local & Private and Municipalities committees for the 2020-2023 term.
