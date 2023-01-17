The Mississippi House of Representatives completed the second week of the 2023 session. Several bills have already been debated on the House floor.
I was honored to vote in favor of House Bill 266, a bill that would rename the Department of Public Safety Headquarters office in honor of the late Commissioner and Alcorn County native, David R. Huggins. Commissioner Huggins served as the Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol in addition to several other positions during this career. The bill passed unanimously by a vote of 116 – 0. Commissioner Huggins passed away in August of 2022.
Two bills from the Ways and Means Committee where I serve as Vice Chairman were introduced on Thursday: House Bill 390 and House Bill 401. HB 390 would revise certain provisions regarding the historic property income tax credit. HB 401 would revise provisions in the Mississippi Motor Vehicle Commission Law relating to a manufacturer’s ownership of a motor vehicle dealership. Both bills passed the House by a large majority.
January 16 was the deadline for the introduction of general bills and constitutional amendments. Floor action will pick up next week as bills are brought out of committee. Bills must be passed out of committee before they are considered by the House.
As always, the needs of my constituents are my top priority. If you have issues or requests related to state agencies such as Corrections, Rehabilitation, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Human Services/Child Protection Services, Unemployment, Revenue, Economic Development, or Education, please reach out and provide as much information as possible about your request. I will work to get you the answers you need.
Please pray for me and other legislators as we make decisions affecting all Mississippians. Contact me at 601-359-3343, jsteverson@house.ms.gov, or message me on Twitter and Facebook if I can help you or if you have a question/comment concerning any legislation. I thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Jody Steverson (R-Ripley) is State Representative for House District 4, representing Tippah and Alcorn counties. Representative Steverson serves as Vice Chairman of Ways & Means, Chairman of the Transportation Sub-Committee on Railroads, and a member of the Judiciary B, Insurance, Universities & Colleges, Local & Private and Municipalities committees for the 2020-2023 term.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.