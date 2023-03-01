Recovery continues in Tippah County for those impacted by the tornado. Our people continue to rebuild and will come back stronger than ever. I continue to be at your service for anything you need.
The eighth week of session marked the deadline for original floor action on House appropriations and revenue bills. We’ve handled most of these bills over the past two weeks. I’ll include a few here: House Bill 1671 would provide tax credits for businesses and individuals for making contributions to crisis pregnancy centers. The bill passed 104-9 and has been sent to the Senate. House Bill 1721 would appropriate funding to the Department of Health to provide funding to Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson to establish a burn center. Before being amended, the bill originally appropriated funds to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for a burn unit. HB 1721 passed the House 102-11 and has been transmitted to the Senate. Two bills would appropriate funds to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. House Bill 1720 would give funding to the medical center for the renovation of the psychiatric program facility, and House Bill 1722 would give funding for the repair and renovation of the School of Dentistry. Both bills passed the House by votes of 113-5 and have been sent to the Senate for consideration. House Bill 1715 would appropriate funds to the Department of Health to fund the ARPA Rural Water Associations Infrastructure Grant Program. House Bill 1716 would appropriate funds to the Department of Environmental Quality to fund the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program. Both bills passed the House overwhelmingly.
Committees began meeting again this week to discuss general bills originating in the Senate. Before this week’s deadline Senate bills will come out of House committees and onto the House floor for discussion. While the deadline to pass these Senate general bills on the floor is a few weeks away, more than 30 Senate bills were discussed last week.
Several bills regarding elections were introduced this week. Senate Bill 2352 would penalize any person who fraudulently requests or submits an absentee ballot. SB 2352 passed the House 81-36, and it has been returned to the Senate. Senate Bill 2353 would increase the wages for poll managers and workers. SB 2353 passed by a vote of 113-5 and has been returned to the Senate. Senate Bill 2358 would ban certain instances of ballot harvesting, a practice in which a person other than the voter turns in an absentee ballot. The bill would authorize election officials, U.S. Postal workers and family members or caregivers to deliver these absentee ballots. After much discussion, the bill was laid on the table subject to call.
Senate Bill 2562 would allow public and private partnerships to establish electric vehicle charging stations and would allow the Mississippi Transportation Commission to provide grants to companies that provide electric vehicle charging stations. The bill is the Senate equivalent of House Bill 986, which was passed earlier this session. SB 2562 passed by a vote of 110-6. Senate Bill 2569 would allow and regulate autonomous vehicles in the state. The bill is similar to House Bill 1003, or the MS FAVE Act of 2023. SB 2569 passed by a vote of 115-1. Senate Bill 2853 would prohibit the state from purchasing drones made in China and would require that small, unmanned aircrafts only be purchased and serviced from American companies. SB 2853 passed the House by a vote of 109-0, and it has been returned to the Senate. Senate Bill 2433 would exempt eligible homeowner associations from regulation of public utilities if the neighborhood has access to a well and can provide its own water to residents. The bill passed by a vote of 76-36 before being held on a motion to reconsider.
If you have issues or requests related to state agencies such as Corrections, Rehabilitation, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Human Services/Child Protection Services, Unemployment, Revenue, Economic Development, or Education, please reach out and provide as much information as possible about your request. I will work to get you the answers you need.
Please pray for me and all legislators as we make decisions affecting all Mississippians. Contact me at 601-359-3343, jsteverson@house.ms.gov or message me on Twitter and Facebook if I can help you or if you have a question/comment concerning any legislation. I thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Jody Steverson (R-Ripley) is State Representative for House District 4, representing Tippah and Alcorn counties. Representative Steverson serves as Vice Chairman of Ways & Means, Chairman of the Transportation Sub-Committee on Railroads, and a member of the Judiciary B, Insurance, Universities & Colleges, Local & Private and Municipalities committees for the 2020-2023 term.
