After our fifth week in session, we are one-third of the way through the 2023 legislative session. Last week was a very busy week as passed the first real deadline of the session, deadline for general bills to be passed out of committee. After Tuesday’s deadline, we began having more debate on the floor taking up more than 100 bills last week.
Several education bills were passed last week including House Bill 1365, a $3,000 pay raise for our teacher assistants. In the 2022 session, the Mississippi Legislature included teacher assistants in a pay raise bill but it was an important objective for this session to take this further. We also debated House Bill 1369 which would adjust the funding formula of MAEP from being based on average student attendance to student enrollment. House Bill 1373, or the “Released-Time Moral Instruction Act of 2023,” would allow school boards to permit students who wish to participate in religious activities during the school day be excused with parental consent. These activities would not take place on school premises, but it would allow parents to take a child to a religious activity one hour a week without repercussions.
You may have followed national and state news coverage, especially over the past year, about the water crisis in the City of Jackson. Last week, we debated House Bill 1168 that would alter the allocations of the one percent sales tax in Jackson so that funds go directly to repairing the water system. Currently, this revenue goes to water, sewer, roads and bridges. The tax generates approximately $15 million annually. Proponents of the bill said that the water system is in dire need of repair and this influx of cash would help. The opposition argued that $600 million is already coming from the federal government’s infrastructure plan, and the roads and bridges in Jackson will suffer from the lack of funding. After more than an hour of debate and two failed amendments, HB 1168 passed 76-41 before being held on a motion to reconsider.
Other legislation debated included House Bill 989 which would remove Child Protection Services from the Department of Human Services and make it a separate agency. CPS was established by the legislature in 2016 and was made a subagency of MDHS. The bill passed by a vote of 102-9 and has been sent to the Senate. House Bill 1167 would revise the residential builder and remodeler license examination requirements for certain applicants. Currently, builders must pass an exam to obtain a license. This would provide an alternative pathway by removing the exam requirement if the applicant has been working for over five years and has three letters of recommendation. The bill passed by a unanimous vote of 110-0. House Bill 1315 would regulate pornographic media exposure to minors by requiring commercial entities to conduct age verification of the consumer. The bill is similar to one passed in the Louisiana Legislature. HB 1315 passed with a vote of 111-2.
And lastly, House Bill 1375 was debated and did not pass. The bill would have required an annexed area of a municipality receive services within three years of the annexation decree. If the services are not met after three years, the annexation would be deemed null and void. The bill required a three-fifths majority to pass and only received a vote of 62-45. It is now being held on a motion to reconsider.
Several bills were passed unanimously with little debate: the Department of Revenue would be authorized to issue electronic titles and liens for motor vehicles and manufactured homes (House Bill 1170); state agencies would have to give preference to Mississippi-made drones, and drones made in China would be prohibited (House Bill 1293); Mississippi would enter into an occupational therapy license compact with several other states for license reciprocity in member states (House Bill 478); and veterans will now be included in provisions under occupational licensing when relating to military members (House Bill 1039).
Floor debate will continue on general bills until the Feb. 9 deadline. After that, discussion will move to appropriations and revenue bills, as well as bills originating in the Senate.
If you have issues or requests related to state agencies such as Corrections, Rehabilitation, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Human Services/Child Protection Services, Unemployment, Revenue, Economic Development, or Education, please reach out and provide as much information as possible about your request. I will work to get you the answers you need.
Please pray for me and other legislators as we make decisions affecting all Mississippians. Contact me at 601-359-3343, jsteverson@house.ms.gov, or message me on Twitter and Facebook if I can help you or if you have a question/comment concerning any legislation. I thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Jody Steverson (R-Ripley) is State Representative for House District 4, representing Tippah and Alcorn counties. Representative Steverson serves as Vice Chairman of Ways & Means, Chairman of the Transportation Sub-Committee on Railroads, and a member of the Judiciary B, Insurance, Universities & Colleges, Local & Private and Municipalities committees for the 2020-2023 term.