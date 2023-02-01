Committees in the Mississippi House of Representatives met frequently over the past week as we worked through the fourth week of the legislative session. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, is the deadline for House bills to be reported out of their corresponding committee(s). After this deadline, no additional general bills will be added to the House calendar for consideration. Committees have reported out more than 150 bills so far and this number will increase ahead of the deadline.

