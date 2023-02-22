My thoughts and prayers are with the families and first responders in Tippah County who continue the recovery from the storm that tore through our area last Thursday. As is often the case when a disaster like this strikes, first responders, friends and family members wasted no time rushing to aid people whose homes and businesses were damaged. I have no doubt the people of Tippah County will rebuild and come back stronger than ever. I continue to be at your service for anything you need.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

