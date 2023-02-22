My thoughts and prayers are with the families and first responders in Tippah County who continue the recovery from the storm that tore through our area last Thursday. As is often the case when a disaster like this strikes, first responders, friends and family members wasted no time rushing to aid people whose homes and businesses were damaged. I have no doubt the people of Tippah County will rebuild and come back stronger than ever. I continue to be at your service for anything you need.
Last week, the Mississippi Legislature reached the halfway point of the 2023 Session. The House has debated general bills the first six weeks but last week we began taking up appropriations and revenue bills. For the past 3 years, I have served as the Vice Chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee. This Committee handles funding major capital improvement projects and considers bills involving taxation. Last week, Ways and Means committee took up a bill on the House floor this week, House Bill 1648, and if passed by the Senate, the legislation would increase the amount of tax credits that can be allocated under the Mississippi Small Business Investment Company Act. The bill passed by a vote of 112-6.
Drafting of preliminary budgets of state agencies is divided among the House and the Senate. This year, the House is responsible for about 50 state agencies including the Departments of Insurance, Transportation, Medicaid, Health, Education and Human Services. These agency budgets represent half of the state’s overall budget. The Senate is working on the other half and those will be sent to the House for consideration at a later point in the session, and the House will send their agency budgets over to the Senate. The FY23 budgets for these state agencies are recommended by the Legislative Budget Office. These budgets will not be final until the conference deadline of Saturday, March 25.
Several bills from the Local and Private committee were also taken up this week. The bills mostly dealt with extending the repeal dates for tourism taxes in municipalities across the state.
The deadline for original floor action on House appropriations and revenue bills is this week. We will begin considering general bills which passed through the Senate this week.
As some of you may be aware, Representative Jim Beckett (District 23) was appointed as Executive Director of the Public Utilities Staff late last year. This created a vacancy in District 23. A special election was held and Perry Bailey was elected. Representative Bailey was sworn in by Speaker Philip Gunn last week and will serve the remainder of the term.
The House presented Ambassador Javlon Vakhabov from Uzbekistan with House Resolution 70 last week honoring a successful 10-year partnership between the Mississippi National Guard and the Republic of Uzbekistan.
If you have issues or requests related to state agencies such as Corrections, Rehabilitation, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Human Services/Child Protection Services, Unemployment, Revenue, Economic Development, or Education, please reach out and provide as much information as possible about your request. I will work to get you the answers you need.
Please pray for me and all legislators as we make decisions affecting all Mississippians. Contact me at 601-359-3343, jsteverson@house.ms.gov or message me on Twitter and Facebook if I can help you or if you have a question/comment concerning any legislation. I thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Jody Steverson (R-Ripley) is State Representative for House District 4, representing Tippah and Alcorn counties. Representative Steverson serves as Vice Chairman of Ways & Means, Chairman of the Transportation Sub-Committee on Railroads, and a member of the Judiciary B, Insurance, Universities & Colleges, Local & Private and Municipalities committees for the 2020-2023 term.
